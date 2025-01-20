Kendrick Lamar to collaborate with Young Thug, Lil Durk for new hit?

Hip-hop fans were almost treated to a powerful collaboration as American rapper Kendrick Lamar came close to working with his fellow rapper Young Thug and Lil Durk on Mustard’s song Ghetto.

While the track was ultimately released without Lamar’s verse, the idea of these three rap stars on the same song has fans buzzing about what could have been there.

While talking to People Magazine, Mustard addressed why the collab didn’t come to fruition.

"I have no idea what's actually going on. I only attribute it to God and because nobody could have told me two years ago or a year ago that me and Kendrick would have the biggest song together because I was trying to get him on my album," Mustard shared.

He went on saying: "He was supposed to be on the song 'Ghetto' with [Young] Thug and [Lil] Durk and we didn't end up doing it, but it was like nobody would've ever been able to tell me, 'Yeah, you and Kendrick are going to have a crazy song, you're going to have another two songs that come out after.' I would've never believed no s--- like that."

When NFR Podcast posted Mustard’s comments on X (formerly Twitter), fans couldn’t help but get excited at the thought of Lamar being on the track.

One user shared his opinion, "Best song on that project still. Dot & Thug on the same record would complete my life."

"Collabs can be tough to pull off! Imagine Kendrick Lamar on that song though, would've been fire!" wrote another one.

However, while this most exciting collaboration didn’t happen in real, the thought of Lamar, Thug, and Durk on the same track is still exciting for their fans.