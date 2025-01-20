Piers Morgan makes big claims about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's royal title

Piers Morgan makes big claims about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's royal titles

Outspoken British TV presenter Piers Morgan has once again taken a dig at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the couple's visit to Los Angeles wildfires victims.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made headlines for their gesture to the victims on Friday (January 10) at an evacuation center in Pasadena. However, the couple's offer of support has sparked backlash, with critics branding their relief efforts as "disaster tourists".

Meghan and Harry's attempt to win hearts has seemingly backfired as they criticised after being photographed at a food bank.

The Uncensored presenter, 59, also weighed in on the discussion as he reacted to the couple's gestures to hug those who had lost their homes.

He could also not stop slamming the couple, raising questions on their royal title.

"I'm very cynical," the former Good Morning Britain (GMB) presenter told the Daily Telegraph. "I think it's purely for self-promotional reasons."

The former CNN anchor went on suggesting the Sussexes' royal title should be removed after they "decamped to America".

"I find it pretty sickening, actually," Piers continued. "I just think that King Charles, should remove their titles."

Morgan, who misses no opportunity to flay the Sussex, added: "You can go and do what you like as C-list celebrities - that's pretty much how they're viewed in America now. If you want to do this for personal, self-aggrandizing reasons, fine, but you're not doing it as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex anymore."