Nicole Kidman struggling to pick sides amid Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee split

Nicole Kidman is not able to pick sides amid her close friends Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness divorce.

A source spilled to New Idea that the Babygirl actress was worried after her both friends decided to part ways.

“Nicole knows Hugh is going to be fine – he has the best team of handlers in Hollywood and he’s in the throes of his new romance,” said an insider.

The source revealed that Hugh “doesn’t need her right now," therefore, Nicole is worried about Deb more than anything else.

Earlier, Hugh confirmed he's dating Broadway co-star Sutton Foster after they were spotted together in loved-up pictures.

Another source claimed that Hugh and Deborra-Lee split could get "messy" as the now-estranged couple had to divide their estimated $250 million fortune without a prenup.

Nicole revealed that she met Deborra-Lee before being cast in Days of Thunder opposite Tom Cruise in a recorded interview with National Film and Sound Archive of Australia.

The actress was "couch surfing" in Los Angeles as a teenager where she met Deb.

Interestingly, Nicole and Hugh were featured together in Baz Luhrmann's Australia where she and the actor eventually became friends that stayed for years.

Meanwhile, Nicole explained how Hugh and Deb helped her heal during her divorce with Tom.

Speaking to Australian Women's Weekly at the time, the actress stated, "When I got divorced, Hugh and Deb were so much a part of my healing."