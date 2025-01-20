Kevin Costner pays tribute to late Whitney Houston on 70th birthday

Kevin Costner remembers late Whitney Houston on 70th birthday

Kevin Costner is mourning the lost of Whitney Houston while feeling “lucky” to be turning 70.

The Hollywood star marked his 70th birthday on Saturday, Jan. 18, with a nostalgic tribute to his past, including a heartfelt remembrance of Whitney Houston.

Costner shared a throwback photo on Instagram Stories from the set of the 1992 romantic thriller The Bodyguard, featuring himself, the late singer, and hairstylist Ellin LaVar.

Kevin Costner /Instagram

The photo originally came from Houston’s Instagram account, which is managed by her estate.

“This photo reminds me of how lucky I am to be getting another birthday," Costner captioned the post. “We lost such a light when we lost Whitney.” Houston, who co-starred with him in the film, tragically passed away in 2012 at the age of 48.

In the image, Costner is seen standing next to Houston, with the caption celebrating his milestone: “Happy birthday to Kevin Costner! A behind the scenes photo from The Bodyguard with Kevin, Whitney, and Ellin LaVar, Whitney's hairstylist for the film.”

Costner further commemorated his birthday by sharing a childhood photo of himself dressed in cowboy attire.

“Thank you guys for the birthday wishes," Costner wrote in the caption.

"If you can believe it, this is me. I was chasing the cowboy life just about as soon as I could walk, and here I am doing it still. Here’s to another year of keeping our sights set on our dreams.”