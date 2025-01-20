Nick Mohammed ‘Ted Lasso’ actor teases season 4 filming

Nick Mohammed on Ted Lasso season 4

Nick Mohammed is keeping Ted Lasso fans at edge.

While an official confirmation for Ted Lasso Season 4 remains unannounced, Nick Mohammed, known for his role as assistant coach Nate Shelley, has stirred excitement among fans about the show's potential return.

On Thursday, Mohammed posted a video on X addressing the rescheduling of some dates on his Show Pony tour.

“I know there’ll be a lot of speculation as to why I moved these dates… I’ll be honest, it is for some filming that I’ve not been able to shift,” he explained.

Adding fuel to the speculation, Mohammed briefly held up a sign with the word "BELIEVE," a clear nod to the iconic mantra from Season 3 of Ted Lasso.

Mohammed’s role as Nate has earned him two Primetime Emmy nominations for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series, solidifying his place in the hearts of fans.

In August, Variety reported that Ted Lasso was inching closer to a greenlight, with Warner Bros. Television securing options on key cast members including Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, and Jeremy Swift.

Jason Sudeikis, the heart of the series, is also rumored to be involved as an executive producer. However, the studio has yet to make any official comments or confirmations.