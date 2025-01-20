Travis Kelce gushes about Taylor Swift after playoff win

Travis Kelce is the No.1 Swiftie as he talks in Taylor Swift lyrics

Travis Kelce feels So Highschool when Taylor Swift is supporting him in the audience.

The 35-year-old NFL star celebrated his win in the classic Swiftie fashion as he gave a sweet nod to popstar girlfriend.

During an interview after the game on Saturday, January 18th, the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end was asked, “Are you feeling 25 again?" to which he responded, "22, baby. 22," referring to Swift's hit 22 from her album Red.

22 seems to be a hit with Kelce as well, as he as repeatedly mentioned the song.

Earlier this month he was asked on The Pat McAfee Show about his excitement about the playoffs of the 12th season of his career. "I don't know about you, but I'm feeling 22," Kelce joked at the time, referring to his youthful energy.

The Grotesquerie star also surprised the Anti-Hero hitmaker with a "22" hat at the Eras Tour party he arranged to celebrate the end of her record-breaking tour.

Swift interacted with football fans as she arrived at the Arrowhead Stadium ahead of the game, "You guys are here early!"

After clapping her hands, the 14-time-Grammy winner added, "I love it!"

The game was a family outing as Swift’s mom mom Andrea Swift, dad, Scott Swift and brother Austin Swift, all made an appearance sporting Kelce’s team’s red and gold colours.