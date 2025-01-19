Princess Kate stuns in luxe Cartier accessories worth a fortune

Princess Kate’s impressive Cartier collection revealed.

The Princess of Wales has dazzled in countless pieces of exquisite jewellery during her royal journey, from timeless tiaras to treasured heirloom earrings.

But Kate’s flair for style extends beyond tradition, as she often pairs her regal classics with modern, trend-setting pieces—cue Cartier.

Founded in 1847, the iconic French jewellery house has long been synonymous with luxury, offering everything from bold gold watches to delicate necklaces that have become must-have investments.

While Kate doesn’t don Cartier every day, when she does, it’s nothing short of spectacular.

Kate’s love for Cartier’s iconic ‘Trinity’ collection has been on dazzling display over the years, with one standout piece stealing the show on multiple occasions.

In 2012, the Princess of Wales rocked a striking long-chain Cartier necklace at the Road to 2012: Aiming High exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery.

The statement piece added a touch of glamour to her vibrant electric blue Stella McCartney dress and classic black pumps, leaving fashion fans swooning.

Fast forward to 2014, and Kate gave her beloved Cartier necklace another moment in the spotlight during the Creativity is GREAT Britain event in New York City.

This time, it elevated a chic, understated black roll-neck sweater into a look brimming with Parisian-inspired sophistication.