Justin Baldoni reveals how he's really 'holding up' amid Blake Lively drama

Justin Baldoni is leaning on 'friends, family, and faith' during this 'difficult time'

Justin Baldoni is leaning on his family during the ongoing legal fallout with Blake Lively.

The It Ends With Us star and director spoke publicly for the first time since Lively accused him of sexual harassment and a social media smear campaign, sharing how he’s coping with the allegations.

“We’re grateful to be with the family, man,” Baldoni told paparazzi at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday, as reported by TMZ.

Accompanied by his wife, Emily Baldoni, and their two children, the Jane the Virgin alum added, “We have amazing friends and family and faith.”

In the short clip, the 40-year-old appeared upbeat, dressed casually in a black hoodie and Yankees cap, as he strolled through LAX with Emily and their kids, Maiya, 9, and Maxwell, 7.

The outing marked Baldoni’s first public appearance since Lively’s August 2024 claims, which included a lawsuit alleging emotional distress and lost wages.

Baldoni has denied the allegations through his lawyer, Bryan Freedman, and has since taken legal action of his own. Last month, he filed a $250 million libel lawsuit against The New York Times and recently sued Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and publicist Leslie Sloane for $400 million.

Lively’s legal team dismissed Baldoni’s counterclaims, calling them “another chapter in the abuser playbook.” The drama initially ignited at the film’s premiere when rumours of a feud between the co-stars began swirling.