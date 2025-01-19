Prince Harry ‘betrayed’ by Meghan after she ‘suggests’ shocking project

It appears that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry divorce rumours emerged from a secret move that the Duchess’ team made on her behalf.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex seemingly took a major step in boosting their brand reputation as they adopted, what many royal experts as a ‘professional separation’, last year.

Harry took several solo trips to promote his charities and Meghan herself made glitzy solo appearances.

During one of Harry’s events in New York, he slammed divorce rumours claiming that the media had made up the reports. “We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times… It's hard to keep up with, but that's why you just sort of ignore it,” he said at the time.

However, it appears that Harry was betrayed over his bold claims as a new report brings forth alarming allegations.

An insider cited by Vanity Fair claimed that the former Suits actress had been planning to pen a book on a divorce – and not about her first husband, Trevor Engelson, whom she was married to from 2011 to 2014.

The team had allegedly reached out to publishing house for Meghan’s experiences about her life “post-divorce” from Prince Harry, while they were still married.

According to the source, the meeting did not mean that the couple was headed for a split and neither was there any written proposal for the said book. It was only to see if the publisher would “theoretically be interested” if it ever happens.

Meanwhile, another source also noted that if the book conversation did take place, Meghan “would have been approached and not vice versa.”

Currently, the Sussexes have a four-book deal with Penguin Random House. Meghan has only released a children’s book and Harry has released his bombshell memoir, Spare.

If the divorce book meeting had taken place with Meghan’s consent and not in the knowledge of her husband, Prince Harry would be understandably upset.

It is possible that these could have occurred ahead of Prince Harry’s 40th birthday, when rumours of tensions emerged after the Duke failed to acknowledge his wife in tribute.

He said that his two children his “being a dad is one of life’s greatest joys” and no mention of Meghan, which was uncharacteristic for Harry.