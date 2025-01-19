Taylor Swift steps out to cheer on Travis Kelce after Eras Tour

Taylor Swift has returned to fields for the love of her life - Travis Kelce.

The Love Story crooner supported boyfriend Kelce during the Kansas City Chiefs' AFC divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium on January 18, less than twenty-four hours after dining with her family in New York City.

She was seen arriving at the event with her mother, Andrea Swift, who has become one of her most frequent companions at the NFL star's games since the Grammy winner started dating him in the summer of 2023.

The singer was dressed in a black and white checked Chanel tweed coat, a black romper with a chain pearl belt, and knee-high boots.

The Grammy winner has been somewhat quiet after wrapping up her incredible Eras Tour in Vancouver on December 8.

Nevertheless, Swift celebrated the tour's remarkable two-year run on Instagram after its big finale.

"It was rare,” she wrote, referencing her song All Too Well, in the caption of the December 11 Instagram post. "I was there. I remember it."

The couple's most recent outing, where they were seen enjoying the holidays together in style, is also noteworthy.

In fact, the couple wore flaming red clothes when they went out on a date night in New York City on December 28.

The athlete, 35, was dressed in a denim jacket and red jeans. He accessorised his monochromatic look with a trucker hat, a white T-shirt, and black Timberlands.

The Gorgeous singer meanwhile, chose to dress all in black. She made the entire venue sparkle with the subtle bling on her Simkhai trench coat, even though she was wearing a short black dress and stiletto shoes.

She wore a Stella McCartney Crystal Fringe Falabella little tote purse on her arm to complete the ensemble without forgetting her bold red lips.