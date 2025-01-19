Rami Malek shares his experience of racism living in Los Angeles

Rami Malek on facing racism in United States of America

Rami Malek has recently shared his experiences of facing racism in the United States of America.

In a new interview with The Guardian, the Oscar winner revealed his shocking encounter with the Los Angeles Police Department who racially profiled him in the past.

Rami addressed issues of identity he had faced over the years as he was previously profiled as a Middle Eastern man at the airport to being “what’s called white passing with very distinctive features”.

The Oppenheimer actor said that he didn’t fit in while growing up in LA in the 90s.

While discussing about the harrowing incident, Rami told the outlet that he was “thrown on the bonnet of an LAPD cop car because someone had robbed a liquor store and stolen a woman’s bag”

The police believed that the robber was of Latin descent and there they thought his profiling “fit the description”.

“I remember how hot that engine was, they must have been racing over there and it was almost burning my hands,” stated the Amsterdam actor.

Rami further said that his friend, who was Caucasian, at the time was a quick thinker and remarked he was Egyptian and not Latin.

The DoLittle actor remembered he was smiling on the police car as thinking that “this is a very precarious situation”.

Rami noted that he might go to jail for something he had not done.

However, the actor didn’t mention further details about incident.