Princess Diana, Charles' hidden honeymoon moments revealed

For the first time, details from Princess Diana and then Prince Charles' 1981 honeymoon have come to light, offering a fascinating glimpse into their Mediterranean getaway aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia.



Newly revealed photos showcase menu cards from their time on the yacht, alongside images of a state dinner hosted just weeks before Egyptian President Anwar El-Sadat’s tragic assassination.

Former royal protection officer Ken Wharfe and ex-royal head chef Mervyn Wycherley shared behind-the-scenes anecdotes during an episode of The Sun’s Royal Exclusive Show.

Mervyn reminisced about the intimate setup of the royal entourage, which included a small team of a dresser, two policemen, a private secretary, and the yacht’s crew of 250 sailors.

He described the honeymoon as “very private,” with the couple’s food preferences reflecting simplicity and a love for organic, high-quality ingredients.

“[Diana] always treated the staff like family,” he added. “She wanted the chef and the driver to feel included in this wider royal circle.”

This rare insight into Diana and Charles’ private lives comes shortly after the discovery of a touching letter from Diana to her sons, William and Harry, offering a poignant reminder of her enduring warmth and devotion.