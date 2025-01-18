Duchess Sophie delivers blow to Meghan after William gives new honour

Meghan Markle received heartbreaking news from Buckingham Palace as the former family member Duchess Sophie sent a stern message.

For the unversed, Prince Edward's wife held the title of Countess of Wessex when Prince Harry married Meghan in 2018.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's titles were higher rank than Edward and Sophie, which means the mother of Lady Louis was "duty-bound to curtsy" to Meghan.

However, in 2020, Harry and Meghan stepped down from their senior working royal roles and left the royal family, seemingly giving relief to Sophie.

Moreover, King Charles bestowed Edward and Sophie with the titles of Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh in 2023 after ascending to the throne.

According to the Mail, "Sophie is relieved. She no longer has to curtsy to someone in the family who has not only left Royal duties but has spent the past three years criticising the institution that Sophie works so hard to support."

Notably, another source earlier told the Sunday Times that the key assets of the royal family Edward and Sophie were "overshadowed" because of the bigger stars' entrance into the Frim.

Meanwhile, another insider told the Sunday Times about the challenges Sophie had allegedly faced in gaining recognition within the Firm.

It is pertinent to note that Meghan suffered a fresh blow from Sophie after reports disclosed that Prince William has "big plans" for Edinburghs once he takes over the crown.