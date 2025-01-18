King Charles reminds Prince Harry 'I am your dad'

King Charles III has seemingly taught a lesson to his estranged son Prince Harry ahead of the Duke's trip to Canada.

Prior to Harry's Invictus Games in Vancouver, the Duke of Sussex has received a message acknowledging his dad King Charles' significant influence and respect in Canada. The games will take place from February 8 to16.

As Harry and Meghan - who live in California with their two Kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet - prepare for the visit, a Manitoba school division in Canada has announced plans for local schools to pay tribute to King Charles.

The division will see the reintroduction of God Save the King in its morning announcements. The Mountain View School Division oversees 16 schools near Dauphin and has directed that the royal anthem be played alongside O Canada and land acknowledgements.

The decision marks a return to tradition for the western Manitoba schools, where the practice had previously been abandoned. The royal anthem will now be included in daily announcements across all schools in the Dauphin area.

Manitoba legislation stipulates that O Canada must be played at the start of the school day, whilst God Save the King should be played at the end.

Board chair Jason Gryba defended the decision, stating: "Good governance is about adhering to laws and regulations that are in place, regardless of how often they may have been previously observed.

"While some legislation may become less prominent over time, it remains our responsibility to uphold it as long as it is valid."

However, the Manitoba teachers' society has raised concerns about the consultation process and the implications of the decision.

Harry , in his statement, said: "The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 will offer a global platform to expand the range and profile of winter adaptive sports."

He went on saying that the Games in Canada will be held in partnership with the First Nations, in the spirit of truth and reconciliation with Indigenous communities.