Timothée Chalamet shares hilarious anecdote involving 'Little Women' co-star

Timothée Chalamet makes Saoirse Ronan angry on sets

Timothee Chalamet, who has been spreading smiles with latest fun antics while promoting latest film, has shared an incident which certainly did not amuse one his co-actors.

At a recent event hosted by the British Film Institute and Vanity Fair at the BFI Southbank last month, the 29-year-old shared an incredible story that left everybody in fits.

The story involved his Little Women co-star Saoirse Ronan, who was certainly pissed at the Wonka actor for not coming out of his trailer.

Timothee recalled: “I also remember on Little Women, I had Beautiful Boy coming out at that time and that was basically the second ‘big-ish movie’ I was in.”

“I was having a hard time getting people on the phone to help me figure out my schedule where I was going to go.”

The Dune actor opened that he was supposed to be on the make up chair at a certain time, but as he was dealing with his schedule matters on the phone so he got late.

Chalamet added that he heard an intense banging on his trailer door after a while.

“I was thinking someone died, and I opened the door and it’s Saoirse in a bald cap. She’s like, “Get your a** in the f****** trailer right now! They’re waiting for you in the hair and makeup.” And I always just love that memory.”

Ronan, who was also present at the event, burst into laughter along with the audience.

Timothee and Saoirse have collaborated in two Greta Gerwig films namely Little Women and Lady Bird.