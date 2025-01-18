Sarah Ferguson makes heartbreaking admission about 'special' loss

Sarah Ferguson opened up about losing a "special" person in her life in an emotional statement.

The Duchess of York recalled the tragic passing of someone close to her, who unfortunately took his life.

Sarah, who is quite vocal about mental health awareness, talked about James Wentworth-Stanley, the son of her dearest and close pal Clare Milford Haven.

According to The Mirror, Sarah shared her grief over the death of a young soul while promoting her new mental health initiative.

In conversation with The Times, she said, "He was so special to me and my girls and he and I spent some very happy times together, in Argentina in particular, where we shared a love of polo."

"He had such a twinkle and an incredible sense of humour. Ten days after a minor operation, James took his own life. He had tried to get help for his anxiety and suicidal thoughts but didn't find the urgent help he so desperately needed," Sarah added.

While lauding her brave friend, Clare, the mother-of-two revealed that her pal set up the charity, working on mental health, in memory of his son to save other families from going through what hers had to.