Kylie Jenner’s true feelings for Timothee Chalamet laid bare

Kylie Jenner’s true feelings for Timothee Chalamet revealed

Kylie Jenner’s real intentions of making recent appearances with Timothée Chalamet have come to light.

In the wake of their series of rare public outings, including at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards, a source spilled the beans over their relationship, saying the Kardashians star is "having fun supporting" the Dune star.

"She enjoys attending the events with him," the insider says of Jenner, 27, proving to be a doting partner as she supported her boyfriend during his major career moments.

"She knows that his career is so important to him. She wants to be by his side for it all," they added.

Weighing in on the intensity of their romance, the source continued, "Kylie is the happiest. They are very serious. Everyone in her family loves him."

Given how the Kylie Cosmetics mogul flew to Paris to attend Chalamet’s A Complete Unknnw premiere, "[Jenner is] really making an effort” to be by her boyfriend’s side and support him.

The couple, linked since 2023, appeared at the 2025 Golden Globes earlier this month.

The lovebirds were packed on PDA during the award show in which the Chalamet, 29, was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture- Drama but lost The Brutalist's, Adrien Brody.