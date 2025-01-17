Prince William’s future plans for Prince George’s role revealed by royal expert

King Charles III held the title for over six decades before passing it to William

Prince William is expected to follow royal tradition when it comes to passing down one of the most iconic titles in the monarchy, according to royal expert Huw Thomas.

Thomas, a BBC royal broadcaster, shared on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show that while William has shown a willingness to modernise aspects of royal life, he is unlikely to abandon the custom of bestowing the title of Prince of Wales on his eldest son, Prince George, when he ascends the throne.

"While the title doesn’t pass automatically, history and tradition strongly suggest that William will continue the practice," Thomas explained.

"The monarchy is built on its customs, and the Prince of Wales title has always been significant for the heir to the throne."

King Charles III, who held the title for over six decades before passing it to William shortly after becoming king, cemented its importance.

According to Thomas, “Charles wasted no time in granting the title to William, and it would be surprising if William didn’t do the same for George in the future.”

The expert emphasised that while William may bring a modern touch to his reign, maintaining this symbolic tradition will likely remain a priority, ensuring the continuity of the royal legacy.