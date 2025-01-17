King Charles honours Princess Anne after her emotional request

King Charles gave a sweet nod to her sister Princess Anne after she made an emotional plea to the monarch.

The royal family honoured the Princess Royal for her commitment to strengthening the monarchy.

A video of Princess Anne has been released on the official social media accounts of the royal family, featuring interesting clips from her visit to Fire Service College.

Alongside the video, the statement reads, "Equipping the next generation of firefighters!"

"The Princess Royal has opened a new ‘virtual reality’ immersive technology suite at the Fire Service College, celebrating its 50th anniversary."

"The new Immersive Skills Lab complements live fire training by using AI and hyper-realistic fire simulations to improve firefighting skills, while ensuring safety and reducing environmental impact."

It is important to note that the King honoured her sister after a report emerged in the media regarding her demands for royal titles for her children, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips.