Olivia Molly Rogers wows in white on date night with Hugo Breakey

Olivia Molly Rogers shares the sweet way she met Hugo Breakey.

Olivia Molly Rogers and her new beau, Hugo Breakey, are proving their relationship is still going strong.

On Friday night, the stylish duo stepped out for a chic date night at the Marriott Bonvoy Lounge during the Australian Open.

The former Miss Universe Australia couldn’t stop smiling as she posed alongside her dashing Melbourne consultant boyfriend.

For the occasion, Olivia opted for a stunning buttoned white maxi dress with a sleeveless design, perfectly accessorized with trendy white flip-flop heels and a luxurious brown leather designer purse.

Her makeup was soft yet striking, with a rosy palette and nude lipstick, while her hair was styled in an effortlessly chic half-up do.

While she stunned in a white maxi dress, gold necklace, and a pop of red nail polish on her toes, Hugo kept things cool and casual in a lavender shirt, jeans, and white sneakers.

But it’s not just their outfits that are making waves—Olivia recently revealed the adorable story of how she and Hugo met.

According to her, it all started at a Melbourne bar, thanks to a little matchmaking from her stylist, Paul Versace.

Olivia recalls: "Paul spotted Hugo on the dancefloor, went up to him and said, ‘You’re handsome, are you single? I have the perfect girl for you.’ Then he told him to wait right there."

Moments later, Paul grabbed her, pulled her toward Hugo, and the rest, as they say, is history.