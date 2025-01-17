Justin Baldoni accuses Blake Lively of turning co-stars against him

Justin Baldoni claimed Blake Lively influenced co-stars to distance themselves from him.

In a surprising turn of events, actor and director Justin Baldoni has accused Blake Lively for influencing his It Ends With Us co-stars against him.

According to the $400 million lawsuit filed by the 40-year-old actor, shared with US Weekly on January 16, he claims that the 37-year-old star encouraged fellow cast members to distance themselves from him, creating an impression that he was guilty of a serious offense.

Documents from the lawsuit indicated that Blake, her husband Ryan Reynolds, as well as Colleen Hoover have unfollowed the actor on social media.

Court filings also claim that Justin was also unfollowed by other co-stars, an action that contributed to a narrative that he was at fault.

"The unfollowing by cast members and even the author of the book, who he had a longstanding relationship with, was done without warning or any communication from them," the lawsuit claimed.

His legal team referenced texts from Isabela Ferrer, where she reportedly said, "Thank you for being a great director and being so wonderful to work with already."

In December 2024, the Gossip Girl alum accused the Jane The Virgin star of sexual harassment and damaging her reputation.

According to her complaint, she alleged he made the workplace unbearable and caused her significant emotional distress.

The Five Feet Apart director’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, denied the accusations and stated that Blake’s lawsuit was just an attempt to "repair her public image."