Prince Harry hit with new setback in US amid William's celebrations

Prince Harry seems to be in deep water as he faces fundraising challenges after a new figures sound alarm amid feud with the royal family.

A source, close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, has claimed: "The couple might be upset as their fundraising efforts and campaigns hit rough patch amid concerning new data, but they won't slow down doing their philanthropy works."

They continued: "That's undoubtedly a concern for Harry and Meghan, but they reportedly have no issue with William's foundation receiving a boost."

The California-based couple have been dealt a financial setback as a stark fiscal disparity has surfaced between the charitable foundations of Prince William and Prince Harry, with newly published figures revealing a significant difference in the two royal brothers' fundraising achievements.

Future king William's The Earthshot Prize, an environmental initiative, has declared a total income of £23.5 million in its most recent annual report.

Meanwhile, the Susssexes' Archewell Foundation garnered just £4.67 million from all sources during the same timeframe.

The Prince of Wales's fundraising becomes even more striking when considering its underlying growth, with donations increasing by 68 per cent after accounting for £8.6 million of the £22.5million raised the previous year was from a one-off donation from The Royal Foundation.

As per reports, the major boost in William's fundraising success comes from The American Friends of The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, which more than doubled its contribution to £6.1 million from £2.7 million in the prior year.