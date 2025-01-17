Jessica Alba officially addresses separation from husband Cash Warren

Jessica Alba on Cash Warren split

Jessica Alba has officially addressed her separation from husband Cash Warren after 16 years of marriage.

In an Instagram post dated January 16, 2025, the actress and entrepreneur shared, "I've been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash."

Alba, 43, and Warren, 45, who met in 2004 and married in May 2008, are parents to three children: Honor, 16, Haven 13, and Hayes 7.

Despite their separation, Alba emphasized their commitment to co-parenting, stating they will move forward with "love, kindness, and respect for each other," prioritizing their children's well-being.

Reports of their split surfaced earlier this month, with sources indicating that the couple remains amicable and focused on their family. Alba was recently seen in Los Angeles without her wedding ring, further fueling speculation.

The couple has requested "privacy" during this transitional period. Alba's statement reflects a mutual decision to embark on "a new chapter of growth as individuals."



Read Alba's complete statement below:



"I’ve been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years—both as an individual and in partnership with Cash. I’m proud of how we’ve grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.

We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time."