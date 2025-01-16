'You' season 5 release date announced: More exciting details here

The exciting first teaser trailer for 'You' season 5 brings Joe Goldberg’s journey full circle

Netflix’s psychological thriller You is gearing up for its final chapter.

The streaming giant confirmed that Season 5 — the show’s last — will premiere on April 24, 2025, bringing Joe Goldberg’s dark and twisted journey full circle.

In the season's official description, Netflix teases an “epic fifth and final season” where Joe (played by Penn Badgley) returns to New York, where “his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires.”

A teaser, released on January 16, offers fans a glimpse of Joe at Mooney’s bookstore as his inner monologue reflects, “Here we are, together again, back to where it began…The one constant, the one thing that has always been there for me, is you.”

Netflix first announced in March 2023 that the series would conclude with this fifth season. Michael Foley and Justin Lo, executive producers, are stepping in as showrunners for the finale, with original showrunner Sera Gamble staying on as an executive producer.

The season will also feature returning cast members Charlotte Richie, Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp, and Griffin Matthews.

You has experienced lengthy gaps between seasons, with its Season 4 debut delayed over two years due to production pauses, including those caused by COVID.

While some fans speculated about a split release similar to Season 4, which dropped in two parts, the single release date announcement suggests that all episodes will be available at once, per Screen Rant.