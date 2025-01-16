Lily Allen to express pain through heartbreaking album after husband's scandal?

Lily Allen set to express pain through heartbreaking album?

Lily Allen is about to take her fans on an emotional rollercoaster ride after she teases that there might be a heartbreaking album coming on the way.

Allen and Stranger Things actor David Harbour have reportedly split. While Allen is said to be heartbroken by the divorce, the silver lining could be an album now which might be filled with raw emotion, much like Adele's famous breakup records.

During her recent podcase Miss Me?, the songwriter talked to her childhood pal and the co-host of the show as she shared: "I'm doing a little bit of work on myself in this beginning period of the year, then I'm going to do some more writing… hopefully get an album out by the end of the year."

However, this new music will mark as the singer's first release ever since her 2018 album No Shame, an album she created during her first divorce from Sam Cooper.

This time, she's been working on new songs while living in Nashville, sharing the news with fans on her podcast back in April.

Allen is currently dealing with the betrayal of her husband after she found him on a celebrity dating app, leaving her stunned and heartbroken by the act.

Lily Allen and David Harbour got married back in 2020 in Las Vegas, since then, they were living the dream in a charming Brooklyn brownstone until the former couple decided to part ways.