Meghan Markle found postponing Netflix series an easy decision

Meghan Markle has decided to delay the release of her upcoming Netflix series to prioritise aiding those affected by the devastating California wildfires, according to sources close to the Duchess.



Originally slated for release on January 15, With Love, Meghan—a series highlighting joy, connection, and hosting—has been rescheduled for March 4.

The decision comes as wildfires continue to wreak havoc across California, Meghan's home state.

An insider shared with PEOPLE that postponing the series was a easy decision for Meghan. She felt it wasn’t appropriate to focus on celebration and entertaining when so many families in her home state are grappling with the loss of their homes.

In the wake of the disaster, Meghan and Prince Harry have actively supported those impacted by the fires.

Their Archewell Foundation has made contributions to relief efforts, and the couple has reportedly opened their doors to friends and loved ones seeking refuge from the crisis.

This compassionate response underscores Meghan’s commitment to using her platform for meaningful causes, even if it means delaying a highly anticipated project.