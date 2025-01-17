Prince William ditched the helicopter for a train ride

Prince William’s time in the skies inspires his support for paramedics.

Prince William swapped his royal helicopter for a train ride this week, earning him the unofficial title of The Prince of Rails.

Heading to Birmingham for the first-ever Emergency and Critical Care Conference, the future King proved he’s just as grounded as he is regal.

This wasn’t just a commute—it was a statement. By skipping the pricey chopper ride (often a target for critics), William highlighted his down-to-earth approach to royal duties.

And he had an important announcement to make: the Prince of Wales is now the Patron of the College of Paramedics.

This patronage hits close to home for the Prince. Drawing on his experience as a pilot for both the RAF Search and Rescue in Anglesey and the East Anglia Air Ambulance, he’s no stranger to the high-stakes, high-pressure world of emergency care.

Addressing paramedics gathered from across the UK, he spoke with heartfelt admiration:

"Saving lives is not the only challenge you face. In your role, you are there for people in the most critical and emotional moments, having to display care and skill in highly stressful and often distressing circumstances."

He reflected on the unique challenges paramedics face, from being the lone responder on the scene to providing life-saving care in cars, bikes, helicopters, or even on foot.

He lauded their ability to calm patients and provide reassurance in moments of sheer panic, often before any medical intervention begins.

William has previously shared how deeply his time in the air ambulance affected him—especially flying critically ill children to hospital after becoming a father himself.

His commitment to the emergency services doesn’t stop there.

In 2018, he convened senior leaders from the sector, and in 2021, he launched the Blue Light Together initiative, a landmark mental health support package for UK emergency workers.