Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez snag their first BAFTA nominations

The former child stars were also nominated for their first Golden Globes recently

Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez have just hit major milestones in their careers with their first-ever BAFTA nominations.

Announced on January 15, the BAFTA Film Awards recognised Grande, 31, for her role in Wicked: Part One and Gomez, 32, for her performance in Emilia Pérez. Both stars landed nods for Best Supporting Actress, cementing their place among this year’s standout talents.

Notably, Grande, Gomez, and fellow former child star Miley Cyrus were also recently nominated for their first ever Golden Globes.

Emilia Pérez, a musical drama tackling themes of drugs and redemption, emerged as a heavy hitter with 11 nominations, including Best Film, Director, and Leading Actress for Karla Sofía Gascón. Gomez shares the Supporting Actress category with co-star Zoe Saldaña.

Meanwhile, Wicked: Part One garnered seven nominations, including Best Leading Actress for Cynthia Erivo. Though Ariana Grande’s portrayal of Glinda earned her a Supporting Actress nod, the Wizard of Oz-inspired adaptation was notably absent in categories like Best Film and Director.

This year’s BAFTA announcements unfolded amidst the backdrop of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, which have scorched over 14,000 acres and claimed at least 25 lives, per CNN.

Sara Putt, BAFTA’s film chair, expressed solidarity with those affected, telling Variety, “Our thoughts are very, very much with everyone impacted by this dreadful time.”

The 2025 BAFTA Film Awards are scheduled for February 16 at London’s Royal Festival Hall.