Jennifer Lopez takes generous step to help LA wildfire victims

Jennifer Lopez is concerned about all wildfire victims including Ben Affleck, during this tough time

Jennifer Lopez has forgotten her personal grievances and came through to help the victims of Los Angeles wildfires.

The 55-year-old actress is donating items from her personal closet to the victims who have lost their belongings.

The Unstoppable star “is doing everything she can to help the victims” after devastating surrounded her city last week, as a source told Page Six.

The source added that Lopez has “donated items to The A List LA Fire Relief campaign and this is just one of many things she is doing to help her community.”

J.Lo “is providing clothing and essential products to families displaced or affected by the fires,” according to the charity’s website.

The On The Floor hitmaker “has donated numerous items [from her own closet] like shoes, jackets, blankets, T-shirts, even kids clothes,” the insider says.

As the source continued, J.Lo “also included dozens of packages from her JLo Beauty skincare line with products such as moisturizers and cleansers.”

During this tough time for residents, the Marry Me actress was also “worried and concerned” for ex-husband Ben Affleck after he was forced to evacuate his $20.5 million Pacific Palisades home due to the fires.

Keeping their personal differences aside, Lopez “has been checking in on Ben throughout this whole ordeal” and “let him know she’s there for him and the kids,” a source informed.