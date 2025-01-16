Meghan Markle gets spotlight for heartwarming gesture after Kate’s visit

Meghan Markle broke her cover as she stepped out for a noble cause just a day after Kate Middleton made a significant appearance.

The Duchess of Sussex, who moved back to California after exiting her senior royal position with husband Prince Harry, was recently struck with heartbreak as her home state went through a big tragedy.

Wildfires in Southern California wreaked havoc in Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades, San Fernando, Ventura County and Eaton – as it devoured thousands of acres of land and claimed lives of many people. It also left many people homeless as they seek shelter through charities.

Prince Harry and Meghan, who live with their two children in Montecito, made a sizable donation to the victims and volunteered to distribute supplies with the World Central Kitchen to Eaton fire victims.

Meghan was once again seen making a low-key appearance, this time without Harry, donating food and supplies with Altadena Teen Girls Fire Recovery organisation on Monday.

According to a report by People Magazine, Meghan arrived new clothing, beauty products and lunch for the volunteers.

However, the charity did not post of the event until Wednesday, January 15th, just a day after Kate Middleton stepped out for her first royal engagement of the year, following her “brutal” cancer battle.

The Princess of Wales, who underwent a nine-month cancer treatment last year, visited the Royal Marsden Hospital, where received a massive heartwarming welcome as she met with cancer patients one-on-one on Tuesday.

Meghan has often been accused of making an attempt of steal the spotlight from the royal family, especially from Kate, given the timing of their announcements.

While this could suffice as a coincidence, there is also a chance that the post was purposefully made after for a bigger impact on Meghan's appearance.