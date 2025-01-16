Prince George faces separation from siblings: Another royal split

Prince William and Kate Middleton's children seem to be upset as they will have to face separation in a big royal change.

Prince George will have to say goodbye to Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in a surprising move, according to a fan who met the Prince of Wales in Birmingham on Thursday.

Future King William, a lifelong Villa fan, travelled to the Midlands for the College of Paramedics inaugural Emergency and Critical Care Conference. After the engagement, the future King treated eight local Villa fans to a pint in a Wetherspoons at Birmingham New Street station.

Steve Jones, 56, who has been a Villa supporter for 35 years, revealed the father-of-three does not want his younger two children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to become fans of the football club.

As reported by GB News, Jones said: “He asked many questions, he’s got a good level of interest. It was 95 per cent chat about Villa as that’s our shared interest, but a bit about his family.

"Young George is a Villa fan but he didn’t want all three to be Villa fans. He’s not a fair weather fan. He really loves the club with a passion."

Earlier in the day, William also joked about Villa hopefully beating Everton in their Premier League fixture on Wednesday evening.

In a big royal tradition, Kate and William's kids will soon face separate travel arrangements due to a rule designed to protect the line of succession.

George and Charlotte are set to face a significant change in their lives as they are third and fourth in line to the throne respectively. The two will no longer be allowed to travel together.

The royal rule, which comes into effect when Prince George turns 12, prohibits him from sharing the same aircraft or helicopter with his father, William, or his sister, Charlotte, except under extraordinary circumstances and with explicit permission from King Charles III.