Cameron Diaz returns to red carpet after five years for Netflix's ‘Back in Action’ premiere

Cameron Diaz at Netflix's ‘Back in Action’ premiere red carpet

Cameron Diaz is back on the red carpet.

The star, 52, made a dazzling return to the red carpet at the premiere of her new Netflix film Back in Action, her first major public appearance since stepping back from Hollywood nearly a decade ago.

The Charlie's Angels actress radiated elegance in a sheer black blouse layered over a sleek black tank top, complemented by high-waisted jeans and classic penny loafers, as per The Daily Mail.

A long black trench coat with an iridescent sheen added a touch of sophistication to her ensemble.

Reuniting on the red carpet with her Back in Action co-star Jamie Foxx, Diaz’s comeback was marked by effortless glamour. The duo previously shared the screen in the 2014 Annie remake, which was Diaz’s last major film project before her hiatus.

Despite keeping a low profile in recent years, Diaz made a notable appearance in 2019 alongside Drew Barrymore and Demi Moore at Lucy Liu’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. This event marked her last red carpet appearance before her stunning return.

Back in Action, set to release on January 17, tells the story of Emily (Diaz) and Matt (Foxx), former CIA agents who have left their espionage careers behind to lead a normal life.

However, their peace is disturbed when their identities are compromised, forcing them to protect their loved ones amidst a new wave of action and intrigue.