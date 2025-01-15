BAFTA gives cold shoulder to 'James Bond' star, fans get furious

Daniel Craig fails to bag nomination at BAFTAs

Daniel Craig’s name was not present in the list of BAFTA 2025 Awards, which has created a stir online.

When the name list for the 'Best Actor' nominations rolled out, fans noticed that Daniel was snubbed and not given any consideration for his role in Queer.

Actors who made it to the finals list included Timothee Chalamet, Hugh Grant, Adrien Brody, Colman Domingo, Ralp Fiennes and Sebastian Stan.

However, the Luca Guadagnino directorial earned the SAG and Golden Globe nomination in the recent weeks, still it got ignored in the BAFTAs.

The nominee list made Craig’s fans upset, who could not resist sharing their reactions.

One of the X users wrote: “So Daniel Craig got into SAG but missed BAFTA…seriously, what the hell is happening this season?”

Meanwhile, another expressed: “The BAFTAS!! The BAFTAS of all people snub Daniel Craig but he gets in for SAG??? Am I even living anymore???

“Think Daniel probably killed somebody’s grandma the way he constantly gets snubbed by baftas”, maintained another social media user.

One other user sarcastically penned: “Baftas snubbing Andrew Scott last year and Daniel Craig this year…hmmm”.

Backed by A24 and Lucky Red, Queer is a romance drama set to release on February 13, 2025.