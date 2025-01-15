Christina Applegate calls out heartless trolls targeting LA fire victims

Christina Applegate expressed her concerns regarding evacuation with daughter amid wildfires.

Actress Christina Applegate vocalised her opinion against people mocking the victims of the devastating Los Angeles fires.

Clearly angered by the situation, the 53-year-old celebrity criticised the online trolls on Tuesday, January 14, episode of her podcast Messy.

"F****g people who are saying that it’s good because it’s only affecting Hollywood people," she frustratingly addressed the trolls.

"We’re a small portion of the city," Christina said.

She further expressed that Los Angeles is more than just celebrities residing in the city, and is more diverse than the public's perception.

"This is a city of people that are working hard at fast food chains or builders and painters, and it’s a myriad of groups of humans here, so to say good riddance is really sick, and I’m not liking that whatsoever," she said, defending the city’s citizens.

Her co-host, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, asked the Dead to Me star to ignore the negative comments but the actress was not convinced and rigidly said, "I’ve tuned it out because they’re ridiculous, but I’m calling them out right now."

While speaking on her podcast, the actress also expressed her concerns about whether she and her 13-year-old daughter Sadie would be asked to evacuate their home as the Palisades, Altadena, and Eaton fires continue to rage on.