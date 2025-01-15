Justin and Hailey Bieber shut down divorce rumours in bold move

Justin and Hailey Bieber have confirmed they're together in an adorable photo.

Pop-sensation Justin and model Hailey Bieber have proven their in love once again.

On January 14, the 30-year-old pop-star gave fans a glimpse into their romantic winter retreat in Aspen, Colorado, shutting down rumors of a possible split.

In the last photo of the carousel post shared on Instagram, the Peaches hitmaker sported a knit two-toned scarf which covered his mouth, along with a beige hooded coat, finishing off the outfit with black sunglasses.

The 28-year-old model posed behind her husband as she playfully stuck her tongue out in the background.

Justin and Hailey Bieber posed together in a sweet click shared on Instagram.

Before sharing the heartwarming snaps on social media, the lovebirds addressed online speculation about trouble in their married life.

As they celebrated the start of 2025, the two time Grammy winner proved his commitment to his wife, by posting a simple yet heartfelt message on his Instagram story.

"Going anywhere with you, baby," he wrote in the post, over a picture of the stunning model who wore a pink swimsuit under a fur coat.

Although everything seems to be going well in the couple’s married life, Hailey recently came out and revealed that the constant criticism of her relationship with the singer has taken a toll on her.

"I used to try to act like it hurts less and less," the Rhode founder expressed while speaking to W Magazine in July 2024.

"I've tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what's going to be said and this is how people are going to be, but I realize that it doesn't actually ever hurt any less."

"It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy," she added.