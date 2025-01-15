Why Drake stepped away from Kendrick Lamar legal feud?

Drake, chart-topping rapper and global music icon who is best known for turning emotions into his hits, officially has stepped back from a legal dispute against Universal Music and Spotify.

The rapper accused them of teaming up to inflate the streams of Kendrick Lamar's diss track, Not Like Us. The move comes as a big surprise, leaving fans wondering if the rap superstar has decided to let bygones be bygones.

Drake filed a case last November, saying that the music companies used fake streams and paid promotions to push Lamar's song, which accused him of serious wrongdoing.

The court documents reads: "The record-shattering spread of Not Like Us on streaming, sales, and radio play was deliberate and appears to have relied upon irregular and inappropriate business practices."

However, the U My Everything singer's attorney decided to drop the case, officially calling for peace by putting the fight to an end.

Court papers from New York revealed that Drake had a meeting with Spotify and Universal representatives on Tuesday to talk about the long-running dispute, which had become the nightmare for them.

Though the legal feud might be over now, the ripple effects could continue to influence music world. Moreover, Spotify didn't mind when the case was dropped, while Universal chose to stay out of it.