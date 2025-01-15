Julia Stiles recreates famous movie scene during SNL stint

Hollywood star Julia Stiles has recently explained how she recreated her famous movie scene during Saturday Night Live back in 2023.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on January 13, the Bourne Ultimatum star shared that the SNL team “contacted” her on Friday before the Saturday show.

Julia revealed that the sketch came together in one day and the reason was because she could not find someone to take care of her kids until the middle of the night.

The Omen actress made a surprise cameo alongside cast member Chloe Fineman during a segment of SNL’s Weekend Update.

Julia expressed her excitement for recreating Juilliard audition scene from 2001’s Save the Last, saying, “It was so cool and fun.”

The Makeover actress added that she didn’t know what the sketch was going to be until Saturday morning.

However, Julia believed that the show, which was aired in December 2023, turned out pretty amazing.

Earlier in an interview with E! News, Julia reflected on her fondness for Heath Ledger, who passed away in 2008, at the age of 28.

“He was amazing. He was such a bright light,” said the 43-year-old while speaking of her late costar in 10 Things I Hate About You.