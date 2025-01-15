Brooke Shields reveals shocking truth about her marriage with Andre Agassi

Brooke Shields's shocking insights into her marriage with Andre Agassi

Brooke Shields has recently shared shocking insights into her first marriage with former tennis star Andre Agassi.

In her new bombshell memoir, Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed To Get Old, the actress and model, who was married to Andre from 1997 to 1999, confessed that she’s “glad” that they never had kids during their brief union.

“I’m glad I never got pregnant with my first husband because it would have been a disaster,” she wrote in her new book.

Brooke recalled, “When we got divorced, he made that very clear. 'Be thankful we didn’t have children,' he said, 'because I would not have made this easy for you.' Well, thank you for that tidbit, I thought.”

Not only that, the Blue Lagoon star revealed that Andre would make fun of her body when she was married to him.

“I was very specifically told I was not runway worthy because I wasn’t skinny enough,” said Brooke.

The actress noted, “Being told you are ‘the face,’ you begin to believe that’s all you are — a face. From the neck up, I was Brooke Shields, but it was like my body existed in a different reality.”

Brooke opened up that she would express her frustrations to him and he would tell her, “I wish you could see yourself the way I see you”.

The actress also shared that she would ask him if he would still love her if she was “big and fat” meaning if “she got pregnant”.

His response was something she had never expected as his response was blunt, “I love you too much to let you get big and fat.”

“I did not see that coming and must admit I started to spin a bit. But we all know how that relationship turned out, so let’s move on,” she added.