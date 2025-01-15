Sarah Ferguson suffers heartbreaking loss after skipping King Charles event

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson has released a heartbreaking statement after being suffered from a major loss.

The Duchess of York has expressed her pain after it was announced a member of her staff had died.

The 65-year-old reposted a statement from her charity, Sarah's Trust to pay a tribute to Liz.

She wrote: "Liz was a loyal member of The Duchess of York’s household, and she sadly died of cancer late last year. Liz was a beautiful woman, inside and out, and is sorely missed by all of us who had the good fortune of sharing our lives with her.

Fergie reposted the statement on her Instagram story with the following caption: "Liz was a truly amazing woman and will be sorely missed by us all. May she rest in peace."

The statement read: "In memory of Liz, we have made a donation to St Vincent’s Curran Foundation who are carrying out world-class research and providing innovative cancer treatment and care. Thank you Liz for bringing us so much joy. May you rest in peace."

Ferguson, popularly known as Fergie, had to skip this year's royal festivities after growing pressure on her ex-husband the Duke of York to withdraw from the royal family's festive events to avoid public scrutiny amid "Chinese spy" scandal.