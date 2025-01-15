Blake Lively reveals ‘Deadpool’ and ‘It Ends With Us’ connection

Blake Lively clears once and for all about the connection between It Ends With Us and Ryan Reynold's Nicepool character.

Avoiding any hustle, Lively herself connected the similar dots between Ryan Reynold's Deadpool & Wolverine alter ego role and Blake's It Ends With Us director and costar Justin Baldoni, she smartly nodded to Nicepool in end credits of the movie.

In end credits of Colleen Hoover movie adaptation, the Gossip Girl alum acknowledged Gordon Reynolds – his character name.

Nicepool, Ryan, takes subtle dig at Ladypool, Blake, in the movie on her post-baby appearance after he identify himself as a “feminist.”

Later on, the actress filed a lawsuit against Baldoni alleging him of sexual harassment and making inappropriate comments about her appearances and post-baby weight.

She also referred the Deadpool and Wolverine character in her legal battle.

Earlier, in July 2024, the Simple Favor actress also elucidated why she encouraged women to go and watch the super hero film knowing that her movie will compete with it in theaters only after three weeks.

The actress said the Marvel film drew inspiration from her and her "y2k girlies," including their feelings "post-baby" and "about Nice men who use feminism as a tool."

"MY WORD… it’s hard not to encourage my ladies to spot all the ways we’ve influenced @deadpoolmovie," Blake concluded her Instagram post. "I’ve never been more proud. And I’ve given birth 4 times."