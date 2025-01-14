David Schwimmer’s shocking ‘SNL’ mistake that angered entire cast and crew

David Schwimmer revealed his experience on 'SNL' left him traumatised .

David Schwimmer reflected on his first and likely last Saturday Night Live hosting performance from almost three decades ago.

After finishing his first year on the hit sitcom Friends in 1995, the 58-year-old star became the first cast member to be invited to host the popular sketch comedy show, SNL.

On Monday's The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the actor expressed that while it was a huge honour hosting the show, he admitted his representatives failed to inform him of a key detail about the gig.

David shared that his show, Friends, would be shot on Tuesdays and often run past midnight, which meant he wouldn’t arrive in New York City until Thursday.

The Goosebumps actor revealed he was extremely thrilled to headline the show, but confessed that when he had arrived, the cast and crew were a little less than happy to see him.

"Their entire writing staff looked at me as if I had just slept with their mom or something," he jokingly said.

"They were not happy to see me. Somehow I got through the next two days, but I was kind of traumatised,” he recalled.

When the comedian was questioned about how the gig actually went, David explained that it’s all a blur and he doesn’t remember, but it wasn’t until years later that he found out he was actually supposed to arrive on Monday.