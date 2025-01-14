David Schwimmer reveals terrifying moments after ‘Friends’ fame

David Schwimmer revealed it took him years to get used to being a celebrity.

Playing Ross Geller on Friends has indeed made David Schwimmer a star, but the fame came with its downsides.

In conversation with The Post, the 58-year-old actor opened up about his experience while working for the hit sitcom.

Recalling his time on the show, he described the challenges of fame, revealing they were always followed by three-four cars and had basically had nearly zero privacy.

"We were kind of constantly followed by three or four cars at a time. Anywhere we went, we had no privacy anymore," he said.

David further admitted it was extremely intimidating and scary for the cast as young actors.

However, he shared that despite the scariness of the situation he would advise his younger self to enjoy the experience instead of focusing on the frightening scenario.

In a 2016 interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the Goosebumps actor reflected on how his sudden rise to fame impacted his personal life.

The comedian admitted that his rise to fame had a huge impact on his life and how he interacted with others, describing it as "jarring" and said it took him years to get used to it.

He opened up about how his fame as an actor conflicted with his approach to acting, which was to observe people, and his surroundings.

"I used to walk around with my head up, really engaged. The effect of celebrity was the absolute opposite, it made me want to hide under a baseball cap, not be seen."