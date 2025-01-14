Kate Middleton debuts new hairstyle in first public appearance of 2025: watch

 
By Web Desk
January 14, 2025
Princess Kate delighted royal fans by unveiling her new hairstyle in her first powerful public appearance of 2025.

The Princess of Wales decided to begin her year on a gratitude note by paying a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital in west London on Tuesday, a cancer centre where she was also undergoing chemotherapy.

As per Hello!, the future Queen met "medical staff" and extended her gratitude as they took care of the mother-of-three.

As per Kensington Palace spokesperson, "The princess wanted to make the journey to both show her gratitude to the incredible team, but also highlight the world-leading care and treatment the Marsden provides."

Notably, the Princess was seen beaming with joy in her new outing as she rocked new hair.

Dressed in a chic outfit, Princess Catherine's new chestnut-hued hair looked beautiful, elevating her complete look. 