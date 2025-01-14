Kate Middleton debuts new hairstyle in first public appearance of 2025: watch

Princess Kate delighted royal fans by unveiling her new hairstyle in her first powerful public appearance of 2025.
The Princess of Wales decided to begin her year on a gratitude note by paying a visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital in west London on Tuesday, a cancer centre where she was also undergoing chemotherapy.
As per Hello!, the future Queen met "medical staff" and extended her gratitude as they took care of the mother-of-three.
As per Kensington Palace spokesperson, "The princess wanted to make the journey to both show her gratitude to the incredible team, but also highlight the world-leading care and treatment the Marsden provides."
Notably, the Princess was seen beaming with joy in her new outing as she rocked new hair.
Dressed in a chic outfit, Princess Catherine's new chestnut-hued hair looked beautiful, elevating her complete look.
