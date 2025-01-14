Jim Carrey, Keanu Reeves' just made new fan in Hollywood after 'Sonic 3'

'Sonic 3' earns more than $200 million at domestic box office

Sonic 3’s key players Jim Carrey and Keanu Reeves has left many stunned with their spectacular performance in the action flick.

Their intriguing yet catchy portray of characters have also left the entire Hollywood amazed.

Keanu and Jim doubled their fan following after the third Sonic franchise, and they have also made some new personal fans from the showbiz.

One of them is surely their co-star Idris Elba, who can’t stopping praising the duo for taking the film to a next level.

He believes that Sonic 3 broke records and achieved multiple milestones due to Keanu’s voice game and Jim’s 'mastermind'.

The Luther actor admired their work separately. He added: “First of all, I’m a big Jim Carrey fan. Last time, I was excited that I could be in a movie with Jim Carrey.”

Elba admitted that he him and Carrey exchanged voice notes after it was confirmed that they both will be starring in the film together.

“I love that guy. And in this film, he gets to play two characters… It’s going to be one of the funniest things people have seen. You are going to see a master at work. A masterwork. A mastermind. A masterpiece”, INQUIRER.net shared his statement.

Meanhwile, the 52-year-old called The Matrix actor a 'legend'. He praised Reeves by saying which ever role latter does, he just brings an 'icon status to it.’

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has broken the records of its predecessors as it has collected over $200 million domestically.