Neil Gaiman's legal battle takes dramatic turn amid allegations

Neil Gaiman's wife Amanda Palmer, musician and writer, is right now under massive fire after publicly voicing her support to husband in the wake of fresh sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Critics argue that Palmer's decision to defend Gaiman sends the wrong message to people, especially at a time when public trust in addressing such allegations, is more crucial than ever.

Gaiman, American famous author, is currently facing new sexual misconduct allegations from four women, as per Vulture on January 13, 2025. The claims include coercion, harassment and sexual abuse.

One of the women, Scarlett Pavlovich claimed that the author assaulted her back in 2022 while she was babysitting for the couple's son.

The accuser revealed that she told Palmer about the incident, leaving the singer in shocking state, but the singer only recommended therapy for her husband.

Whereas, one woman Rachel, shared that Palmer had introduced her to Gaiman. She described feeling objectified and belittled during her time with the couple.

However, Amanda Palmer is under hot water allegedly turning a blind eye to her husband Neil Gaiman's accused actions, as people believe that she helped him create situations where her husband could take advantage of vulnerable women.