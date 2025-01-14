Kate Middleton makes important health decision to support Prince William

Kate Middleton takes important health decision to support Prince William

Kate Middleton, who is gearing up to mark her big comeback this year, is making stern decisions concerning her health before she returns.

The Princess of Wales, who was diagnosed with cancer last year and underwent a nine-month preventative chemotherapy treatment, has big plans in motion, which also includes international travel with her husband, Prince William.

While Kate has always maintained a healthy lifestyle, the mom of three is now focussed to staying “cancer free” as she admitted in her emotional health update last year in September.

In order to stay fit, Kate had been enjoying a fruit- and vegetable-heavy diet and has consistently choosing “slow-burn energy oats”, according to Manchester Evening News.

Experts told Fox News that choice of morning oats is a particularly healthy option for busy mothers, especially for Kate, who is a mom to Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

Meanwhile, the princess also returned to the gym around two months ago and started “doing all the things she wanted to do”, royal biographer Robert Johnson revealed.

Reports have suggested that Palace is already preparing Prince William and Kate for the throne as King Charles continues with his cancer treatment.

Jobson also shared that “Catherine will spend more time at [William’s] side” as he steps up on the global front on behalf of his cancer-stricken father.

“They will both be mindful of their children’s education and will make sure they're around if anything crucial happens,” Jobson informed. “But there will be situations where they have to put the country and duty before their children.”

Now, in order to keep up, Kate will be expected to keep her health at its best to perform her duties as the future queen.