Christina Haack, Josh Hall's divorce battle takes a nasty turn

Christina Haack unveiled her separation battle with estranged husband Josh Hall - far from over.

“[We’re] not even close,” Haack, 41, said on the Thursday, January 9, episode of Radio Andy’s Jeff Lewis Live. “We’re going to be going to trial I hear.”

Hall, 44, "doesn't want to do mediation," according to the HGTV personality, who implied that he wasn't advancing the process.

“It’s going to be fun,” she told host Jeff Lewis. “Can’t wait.”

After being married for more than two years, Haack and Hall both filed for divorce in July 2024.

Haack, who hired divorce lawyer Laura Wasser, asked that neither party receive spousal support and wanted Hall to cover her legal bills, according to court documents that Us Weekly was able to obtain.

Hall, in the meantime, sought his ex to cover his legal bills and was requesting spousal support.

“[The court hasn’t] ordered me yet but he’s been asking me [for money],” Haack alleged in her latest interview. “I’ve already had to give a little something but then he bought a Bentley. I gave him money to live and he bought a Bentley but he also doesn’t have a job so.”

In response to Haack’s latest interview, Hall’s spokesperson told Us: “Hall is not available for comment, as he’s continuing to live his life in the present and celebrating his beautiful new girlfriend’s birthday. With that said, it’s sad Christina must resort to low blows about her ex Josh to promote her new show. She should focus on her new boyfriend and stop talking about Josh. As the great Mariah Carey once sang, ‘Why you so obsessed with me?’ We wish Christina the best."

Hall’s rep added, “Christina knows nothing about Josh’s life, and it’s sad she keeps speculating. Her accusations are baseless.”

According to reports, Haack is currently seeing Christopher LaRocca, the CEO of Orange County, California's Network Connex.

Regarding Hall, as per the outlet he is seeing a Nashville-based model named Stephanie Gabrys.