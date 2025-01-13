Priscilla Presley honours daughter Lisa Marie on second death anniversary

Lisa's daughter Riley Keough and half-brother Navarone Garcia also paid tribute

Priscilla Presley is remembering her and Elvis Presley’s only daughter together, Lisa Marie Presley, on the second anniversary of her tragic passing.

Taking to her Instagram on Sunday, January 12, Presley, 79, shared a touching video of her late daughter set to somber music.

“I miss you more than words can say. I wish I could hold you, talk to you, see your smile just one more time,” Priscilla wrote in the caption.

She continued, “I wish you could see how much you are still loved, how deeply you are missed by all of us who carry you in our hearts.” The grieving mom signed off simply as “Mom.”

Lisa Marie’s daughter, Riley Keough, also paid tribute to her mother on Instagram Stories, sharing a screenshot of a FaceTime call with a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Lisa Marie’s half-brother, Navarone Garcia, wrote on Instagram, “Sending love and thinking of you today.”

Lisa Marie, the only child of Elvis Presley, passed away on January 12, 2023, at age 54, just days after attending the Golden Globes.

According to her autopsy report, her death was linked to complications from bariatric surgery performed years prior.