Meghan Markle excluded from royal family key meeting with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle excluded from royal family key meeting with Harry: Here’s why

The Royal family made feelings clear about their trust in Meghan Markle by excluding the Duchess from a crucial meeting which was attended by Prince Harry.

For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to step down from their senior royal roles in 2020, two years after their royal marriage.

To discuss their future as royal figures, key members of the firm including the Queen, then-Prince Charles and Prince William held a meeting with Harry.

The Duke left his wife in Canada to attend the meeting. However, questions were raised about Meghan's absence.

Reports claimed at the time that the Sussexes decided that it "wasn't necessary for the duchess to join" even through telephone. But, a royal commentator claimed that the key royals 'rejected' Meghan's presence in the meeting for privacy reasons.

Daily Mail's Richard Kay stated, "According to palace officials, such an idea was rejected because no one knew for sure who else might have been listening in. This was a highly confidential family discussion, not a conference call,' says one insider."

Interestingly, Meghan recalled the royal family's alleged snub in her and Harry's bombshell Netflix series in 2020.

The Mirror reported the mother of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet said, "Imagine a conversation, a roundtable discussion about the future of your life. When the stakes are this high. And you as the mom and the wife and the target, in many regards, aren't invited to have a seat at the table."

In response, Harry said, "It was clear to me that they planned out so that you weren't in the room."