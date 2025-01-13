Bella Hadid shares rare photos with heartfelt note for mom Yolanda’s 61st

Bella Hadid marked her mother Yolanda Hadid's 61st birthday with a sweet note.
The supermodel shared a carousel of 19 photos, featuring candid moments from her childhood days to current time.
“Happy birthday to the queen of my world,” she wrote in her post. “With all that goes on, you are my peace. I love you mommy.”
Expressing her heartfelt gratitude, Gigi Hadid’s sister added, “Thank you for being you and all that you are. A guiding light, a loving heart, and generous soul. I feel so blessed God chose me to be your baby.”
The supermodel’s Dutch mother commented on the post, saying, “Love you baby [heart emoji]”
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum shares Gigi, Bella and son Anwar Hadid with ex-husband Mohamed Hadid.
The post came just a day after Yolanda's birthday amid the tragic loss of family's childhood home in Los Angeles Wildfires.
Bella shared the devastating news on her Instagram story, with the caption “Childhood bedroom,” alongside a sad face emoji.
The Pacific Palisades fire had also burned down homes of several renowned celebrities including Ben Affleck, Tom Hanks, Miles Teller, Reese Witherspoon, Adam Sandler and Paris Hilton.
